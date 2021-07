People stand in a queue to receive a shot of the vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination drive, in Bangalore, India, 14 July 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/JAGADEESH NV

A man receives a shot of the vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination drive, in Bangalore, India, 14 July 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/JAGADEESH NV

India's vaccine drive sluggish after 6 months of ambitious campaign

India's ambitious anti-coronavirus vaccination drive remains sluggish six months after the country began the campaign to vaccinate 300 million people by August.

Health officials have fully vaccinated just 79.2 million Indian recipients, which is less than 6 percent of its 1.35 billion population. EFE

mvg-ssk/ia