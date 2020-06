The Indian Army on Tuesday said it lost three soldiers, including an officer, during a Himalayan border standoff with Chinese troops in the high-altitude Ladakh region where the two countries have accused each other of trespass in a weekslong boundary impasse.

The clash took place during the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, one of the standoff points in the eastern Ladakh sector, an official statement from the Indian Army said.

EFE-EPA

ssk