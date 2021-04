An Indian health worker takes a swab sample for Covid-19 coronavirus test in New Delhi, India,29 April 2021. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

An Indian health worker takes a swab sample for Covid-19 coronavirus test in New Delhi, India,29 April 2021. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

Family members of COVID-19 victims react outside the hospital mortuary in New Delhi, India, 29 April 2021. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

An Indian health worker takes a swab sample for COVID-19 coronavirus test in New Delhi, India,29 April 2021. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

An Indian health worker takes a swab sample for Covid-19 coronavirus test from a boy in New Delhi, India, 29 April 2021. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

India's coronavirus caseload crossed 18 million after record-breaking daily infections and deaths on Thursday as authorities scrambled to ramp up the healthcare system that has collapsed under the deadly second Covid-19 wave.

The federal health ministry reported 379,257 new Covid-19 cases and 3,645 deaths in the last 24 hours from Wednesday morning.

The number of daily infections is the highest for any country since the pandemic broke out last year. EFE