Workers walk on the road to reach their factories and work places in Noida outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 5, 2020. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

An Indian labourer wears a mask as he waits for free food amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in Kolkata, India, May 5, 2020. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Passengers arrive at Misrod station near Bhopal, India, May 2, 2020. The Indian government and Indian Railways have partially resumed passenger train service after forty days to evacuate stranded domestic migrants. EPA-EFE FILE/SANJEEV GUPTA

India is set to evacuate by special flights nearly 15,000 citizens stuck abroad after the suspension of international travel due to the coronavirus pandemic in the first week of a massive repatriation exercise, the aviation minister announced on Tuesday.

The evacuation, set to begin on Thursday, comes as the target countries, spread over the Middle East, Asia as well as the United Kingdom and the United Sates, have completed at least one month under lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19, leading to a large number of foreigners getting stranded amid a global recession and layoffs. EFE-EPA

