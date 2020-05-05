India is set to evacuate by special flights nearly 15,000 citizens stuck abroad after the suspension of international travel due to the coronavirus pandemic in the first week of a massive repatriation exercise, the aviation minister announced on Tuesday.
The evacuation, set to begin on Thursday, comes as the target countries, spread over the Middle East, Asia as well as the United Kingdom and the United Sates, have completed at least one month under lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19, leading to a large number of foreigners getting stranded amid a global recession and layoffs. EFE-EPA
