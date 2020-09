A Punjab police officer with his face covered stands on duty in a closed market during the weekend lockdown in Amritsar, India, 30 August 2020. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

An Indian Health worker takes swab samples of suspected people for coronavirus COVID-19 Rapid Antigen detection testing at city market area, in Bangalore, India, 31 August 2020. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

An employee checks the body temperature of a candidate before allowing him entry in examination centre on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 01 September 2020. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

India's Covid-19 cases saw a record surge of nearly 84,000 fresh infections on Thursday, taking its overall tally well past 3.8 million to come closer to edging out Brazil as the world’s second worst-hit country by the pandemic.

The second-most populous country in the world recorded 83,883 fresh cases and 1,043 deaths in the last 24 hours from Wednesday morning, according to the federal health ministry data.EFE-EPA

daa-ssk/sc