New Delhi (India), 08/01/2022.- An Indian man covers himself with a plastic cover to avoid heavy rain as he walks past closed shops in a deserted market during weekend curfew in New Delhi, India, 08 January 2022. A weekend curfew is imposed to curb the extreme rise in Covid-19 cases in New Delhi. According Delhi Disaster Management Authority's orders, gyms, cinema halls and schools will remain closed until further notice on weekdays. (Cine, Nueva Delhi) EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Bangalore (India), 08/01/2022.- A deserted Mahatma Gandhi road during a curfew imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19, in Bangalore, India 08 January 2022. The Karnataka government imposed a weekend curfew until 10 January and announced fresh restrictions amid rising cases of the coronavirus Omicron variant. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Chennai (India), 08/01/2022.- A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman during an inoculation drive at Ranganathan street in Chennai, India, 08 January 2022. According to data released by the Union Health Ministry on 08 January 2022, India has logged more than 140,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The Tamil Nadu state government has announced a night curfew and complete lockdown on Sunday. EFE/EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

Chennai (India), 08/01/2022.- A boy adjusts his face mask in the crowded Ranganathan street amid a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases in Chennai, India, 08 January 2022. According to data released by the Union Health Ministry on 08 January 2022, India has logged more than 140,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The Tamil Nadu state government has announced a night curfew and complete lockdown on Sunday. EFE/EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

India tightened coronavirus restrictions on Sunday after just under 160,000 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours amid the third wave of the disease fueled by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

The total number of infections recorded in India since the start of the pandemic has now reached 35.5 million, according to data from the health ministry.

(...)