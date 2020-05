Hair stylist Ravi H.C wears Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) as he gives a haircut to a customer at an unisex beauty salon, after the city eased the lockdown, during the extended nationwide lock down to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) pandemic, in Bangalore, India, 30 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Hair stylist Ravi H.C (R) wears Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) as he gives a haircut to a customer at an unisex beauty salon, after the city eased the lockdown, during the extended nationwide lock down to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) pandemic, in Bangalore, India, 30 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Stranded passengers take rest in a makeshift shelter outside Guwahati Railway station as they wait for a train during the nationwide lock down in Guwahati, Assam, India, 30 May 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

An Indian labourer pulls a heavy load handcart during the nationwide lock down in Guwahati, Assam, India, 30 May 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

India will begin a three-phase dismantling of its coronavirus lockdown on 8 June, the interior ministry said Saturday.

The country of around 1.3 billion people enforced tough restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus on 24 March. EFE-EPA

