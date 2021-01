Medical department workers carry a box containing Covid-19 vaccines at a cold storage of a hospital in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 13 January 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A Medical department vehicle carrying boxes of Covid-19 vaccines reaches for unloading at a cold storage of a hospital in Srinagar the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 13 January 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A Health official holds a Covid-19 vaccine vial after vaccines arrived from Serum Institute of India at a vaccine storage centre in Amritsar, India, 14 January 2021. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Health officials store boxes of Covid-19 vaccines after it arrived from Serum Institute of India at a vaccine storage centre in Amritsar, India, 14 January 2021. A countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive in India is set to rollout on 16 January 2021. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Health officials store boxes of Covid-19 vaccines after it arrived from Serum Institute of India at a vaccine storage centre in Amritsar, India, 14 January 2021. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Health officials inspect boxes of Covid-19 vaccines in a van after it arrived from Serum Institute of India at a vaccine storage centre in Amritsar, India, 14 January 2021. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Indian men carry a box containing Covid-19 vaccines after it arrived from Serum Institute of India at a vaccine storage centre in Amritsar, India, 14 January 2021. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Punjab police personnel stand guard near a vaccine van containing Covid-19 vaccines from Serum Institute of India at a vaccine storage centre in Amritsar, India, 14 January 2021. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Medical department workers carry boxes containing Covid-19 vaccines at a cold storage of a hospital in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 13 January 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Boxes containing Covid-19 vaccine are seen inside Medical department vehicle before being unload at a cold storage of a hospital in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 13 January 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

India will begin on Saturday the world's largest inoculation drive to offer Covid-19 vaccine shots to 1.35 billion people in a campaign beset with logistic challenges, a fragile healthcare system, and skepticism over a homegrown immunogen.

The pandemic tested the Indian authorities from the outset when on Mar.25 it imposed the largest confinement of people in history.EFE-EPA

