Migrant labourers and their families walk on a connecting road to the highway to return to their villages near Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India, 12 May 2020. EFE-EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

Migrant worker travel on a truck on a connecting road to the highway to return to their villages near Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India, 12 May 2020. EFE-EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

Silhouetted against the evening sky, migrant workers on their way home wait for a transport opportunity on a highway on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, 12 May 2020. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Migrant workers on their way home on a highway on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, 12 May 2020. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Silhouetted against the evening sky, migrant workers on their way home on a highway on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, 12 May 2020. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

India on Thursday said it would provide free food to millions of migrant workers who are on their way home after losing their livelihoods due to the coronavirus induced weeks-long lockdown.

Besides, the government will also offer a 50 billion Indian rupees ($662 million) special credit line for nearly five million street vendors who have been hit by the lockdown, which has already completed more than 50 days after being extended twice.