Rohingya Muslim boy casts a shadow as he enters the Madrasa, or Muslim religious school, at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, 21 February 2017. EFE-EPA/FILE/JAIPAL SINGH

A senior federal minister said Wednesday that India has agreed to give Rohingya refugees living in tents in the national capital homes equipped with basic amenities and 24-hour security, in a major decision after a months-long crackdown on alleged illegal immigrants from Myanmar.

Hardeep Singh Puri, the union minister for housing and urban affairs, tweeted that “all Rohingya refugees will be shifted to” the apartments intended for economically disadvantaged households in Bakkarwala village, in west Delhi.

Puri described the move as a "landmark decision," adding that the Rohingya refugees “will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs and round-the-clock (police) security.”

“India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country,” the minister said. EFE