Several regions of India woke up Friday to a thick smog with levels of air pollution considered "dangerous" due to the burning of firecrackers overnight on the occasion of Diwali, the country's popular festival of lights.
Early Friday, New Delhi recorded concentrations of PM10 - particles smaller than 10 microns - and PM2.5 - smaller than 2,5 microns and the most dangerous to humans - several times higher than what is considered "toxic" by the World Health Organization, according to India's leading environmental watchdog, SAFAR.EFE
