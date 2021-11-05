A man rides on a motorbike as the city is engulfed in heavy smog in New Delhi, India, 05 November 2021. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Vehicles move as the city is engulfed in heavy smog in New Delhi, India, 05 November 2021. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

A metro train moves as the city is engulfed in heavy smog in New Delhi, India, 05 November 2021. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Several regions of India woke up Friday to a thick smog with levels of air pollution considered "dangerous" due to the burning of firecrackers overnight on the occasion of Diwali, the country's popular festival of lights.

Early Friday, New Delhi recorded concentrations of PM10 - particles smaller than 10 microns - and PM2.5 - smaller than 2,5 microns and the most dangerous to humans - several times higher than what is considered "toxic" by the World Health Organization, according to India's leading environmental watchdog, SAFAR.EFE

