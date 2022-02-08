Protests against the use of hijab or the Islamic headscarf in educational institutes in southern India intensified on Tuesday, after several Hindu student groups clashed with their Muslim counterparts, leading to unrest in several cities.

Violent clashes took place in the southern state of Karnataka, on the same day when the state's High Court was hearing petitions by five Muslim girls who were banned from attending classes for wearing hijab in late 2021, the incident which has triggered the subsequent unrest. EFE

ia-hbc/ia