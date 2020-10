Indian army vehicles move along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer some 81 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 07 September 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

The Indian Army on Monday captured a Chinese soldier who had crossed across the Line of Actual Control or LAC - which serves as the de facto border between India and China - in the northern Ladakh region, according to the Indian authorities on Monday.

The incident comes at a moment when the two countries continue in their diplomatic attempts to resolve the ongoing border tension between them. EFE-EPA

