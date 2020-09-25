Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar pose for photos during the promotion of his upcoming Hindi film 'Sonchiriya' in Mumba, India, 07 January 2019 (issued 15 June 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput poses for photos during the promotion of his Hindi film 'Sonchiriya' in Mumba, India, 07 January 2019 (issued 15 June 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/STR

A number of celebrities of the Indian film industry, popularly known as Bollywood, are being investigated on allegations of drug consumption by law enforcement agencies, as part of an unexpected turn in the probe over the alleged suicide of famous actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On Friday, actor Rakul Preet Singh met officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai, arriving amid live coverage by various news broadcasters, while Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone has also been summoned for questioning.