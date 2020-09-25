A number of celebrities of the Indian film industry, popularly known as Bollywood, are being investigated on allegations of drug consumption by law enforcement agencies, as part of an unexpected turn in the probe over the alleged suicide of famous actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
On Friday, actor Rakul Preet Singh met officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai, arriving amid live coverage by various news broadcasters, while Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone has also been summoned for questioning.