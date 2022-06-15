Indian authorities successfully rescued a 10-year-old boy, who had fallen into a well in the central state of Chhattisgarh, with an operation that lasted over 100 hours and concluded overnight.

Young Rahul had fallen into the well while playing near his house in Pirhid village on Friday, and was finally rescued after a 104-hour long operation.

"Rahul, who was trapped in a borewell, has finally been rescued. Rahul has been sent via a green corridor to Bilaspur for a medical check-up. Chief Minister Shri @bhupeshbaghel is receiving moment-to-moment information," the office of the chief minister of Chhattisgarh tweeted.

(...)