Indian authorities try to rescue child trapped in well for over 90 hours

Indian authorities have been working tirelessly to rescue a 10-year-old boy, who has been trapped for more than 90 hours after falling into a well in the state of Chhattisgarh, in central India.

Young Rahul, who fell into the well playing in his village on Friday, was "stable" and "receptive" as rescue efforts were underway by drilling parallel to the well, according to a tweet by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday.

The official Twitter handle of the chief minister of Chhattisgarh revealed that in the last few hours Rahul had asked for food through gestures and highlighted "the courage of this innocent child that is stronger than rocks."

(...)