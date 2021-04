People queue to undergo a COVID-19 swab test in New Delhi, India, 15 April 2021. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian health workers cleans a COVID 19 care center and isolation ward facility near a Hospital in New Delhi, 13 April 2021. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

A general view of Vinayak hospital at Nalasopara, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, 13 April 2021 EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Relatives and municipal workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) perform the last rites for COVID-19 victims during their funeral at a cremation ground in Vasai, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, 13 April 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

India crosses 200,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the first time

The Indian capital of New Delhi Thursday announced weekend curfews as the city, like the rest of the country, battles a dangerous surge in coronavirus infections.

The curbs will shut shopping malls, gyms, restaurants, and some weekly markets from Friday night until Monday morning.EFE

