An Indian farmer burns crop stubble in a farm at a village on the outskirts of Amritsar, India, 13 October 2020. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

An aerial view shows the city engulfed in heavy smog in outskirts of New Delhi, India, 13 October 2020. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Air quality in the Indian capital of New Delhi has hit the hazardous levels, falling into the "very poor" category on Tuesday after months of respite due to the strict nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

The significant deterioration in air quality was due to the crop waste burning by farmers in Delhi and its neighboring states that sent a massive cloud of smoke billowing across the northern part of India. EFE-EPA

