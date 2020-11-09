An Indian man passes by a mural on a wall to spread awareness about wearing a protective face mask to avoid spread of novel coronavirus in New Delhi, India, 07 November 2020. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Local people gather in the weekly market as the city is engulfed in heavy smog, in New Delhi, India, 09 November 2020. EFE-EPA/STR

A special court for environment related cases on Monday banned the sale of firecrackers in India's most polluted cities, to contain the surge in air pollution witnessed every year during the Hindu festival of Diwali especially amid the risk posed by the Covid-19 crisis.

The ban on firecrackers, widely set off during Diwali - that falls on Saturday this year - and other religious festivals, comes amid concerns that it use may aggravate the "menace of Covid-19 pandemic, posing higher danger to the lives and health of the vulnerable groups," the National Green Tribunal (NGT) said in its ruling. EFE-EPA

