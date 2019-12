Blindfolded women's rights activists rehearse before taking part in a performance during a protest to denounce femicide and violence against women, in New Delhi, India, 07 December 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

A protester holds a placard 'End Rape Culture' during a demonstration against rising sexual violence towards women and to demand justice for victims and survivors of rape cases, in Mumbai, India, 08 December 2019. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Activists from women organizations protest against rape cases in different Indian cities, in Kolkata, India, 09 December 2019. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A former lawmaker from the Bharatiya Janata Party was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a teenager by an Indian court on Friday.

Kuldeep Sengar, who was a legislator in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, was sentenced to imprisonment for the "remainder of his natural biological life," in the judgment passed by a court in capital New Delhi.