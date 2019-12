Women hold banners as they protest against rape cases in different Indian cities, in Kolkata, India, 09 December 2019. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A former lawmaker from the Bharatiya Janata Party was convicted by a court in India's capital of raping a teenager.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was a legislator in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, was found guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.