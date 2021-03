Indian women farmers and other activists shout slogans in solidarity with the ongoing farmers' agitation against the central government, during a protest at the Delhi Tikri border near New Delhi, India, 08 March 2021. EFE-EPA/STR

Indian women farmers and other activists sit on a day long hunger strike during a farmer protest at the at the Delhi Ghazipur Border near New Delhi, India, 08 March 2021. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Indian woman farmer drives a tractor as she arrives with other activists during a farmer protest at the at the Delhi Ghazipur Border near New Delhi, India, 08 March 2021. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Thousands of women farmers on Monday joined the massive protests against agrarian reforms taking place on the outskirts of Delhi to mark the International Women's Day, assuming leadership of the more than three-month old struggle for the day.

Around 20,000 women from the agricultural states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh arrived at the protest sites near the capital in trucks, buses and tractors to take center-stage at the sit-ins, according to organizers. EFE-EPA

igr/ia