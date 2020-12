Farmers break their day-long fast, held as a mark of protest, by eating fruits as they take part in their ongoing sit-in protest at the New Delhi - Haryana, Singhu border, India, 14 December 2020. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian women from the farmers community shout slogans as they take part in their ongoing sit-in protest at the New Delhi - Haryana, Singhu border, India, 14 December 2020. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Farmer leaders sit on stage as a speaker addresses a crowd, as they take part in their ongoing sit-in protest and a day-long fast as a mark of protest at the New Delhi - Haryana, Singhu border, India, 14 December 2020. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian farmers shout slogans as they take part in their ongoing sit-in protest and a day-long fast as a mark of protest at the New Delhi - Haryana, Singhu border, India, 14 December 2020. EF-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

After 19 days of protests, Indian farmers on Monday intensified mobilizations against three new laws liberalizing the agricultural sector, setting up fresh road blocks and carrying out brief hunger strikes.

"These laws not only adversely affect the farmers but also will endanger the food security of the nation," tweeted All India Kisan Sabha, one of the main farmers' groups opposed to the reforms.EFE-EPA

