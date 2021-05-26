Black flags are placed on police barricades during a farmers' protest at the Delhi Uttar Pradesh Boarder, India, 26 May 2021. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait (C) arrives as he takes part in a farmers' protest at the Delhi Uttar Pradesh Boarder, India, 26 May 2021. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Farmers across India on Wednesday held a "black day" to mark six months of protests against three agrarian laws that seek to liberalize the farming sector, even as the country struggles with a virulent second wave of the coronavirus epidemic.

Farmers protested from the balconies of their houses and held small gatherings at multiple spots across the country to raise black flags as a symbol of opposition to the agrarian reforms, Avil Saha, the secretary of one of the organizing groups - the All India Farmers' Struggle Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) - told EFE. EFE

mvg/ia