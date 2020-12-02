Indian Farmers serve food to the other protesters at the protest site, after police stopped farmers from entering Delhi to protest against new farm laws at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, India, 02 December 2020. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Thousands of angry farmers on Wednesday vowed to continue blocking highways to New Delhi in protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pro-market agricultural reforms that have triggered fears of contract farming and exploitation by private business houses.

The protesters, who have laid a siege by blocking the main arteries into the Indian capital, on which tens of thousands of vehicles ply every day, asked the federal government to call a special parliament session to repeal the new farm laws.EFE-EPA

