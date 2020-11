Left-wing party activists march during a nation-wide strike against the central government's policies by Left Trade Unions in Kolkata, eastern India, 26 November 2020. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Heavy police and security deployment seen at the New Delhi, Haryana Sindhu border as farmers from Punjab and Haryana march to protest in New Delhi, India, 26 November 2020. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

India on Thursday witnessed day-long anti-government protests due to a nationwide strike by an estimated 250 million workers along with a farmers' march towards capital New Delhi to protest agrarian reforms.

The strike, called by dozens of workers' unions including the trade union wing of the main opposition party Indian National Congress, on Thursday affected services such as banking and transport, while many government offices were also closed.EFE-EPA

