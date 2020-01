Indian protesters hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Mumbai, India, 03 January 2020. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

The Government of India said Friday it would continue with a controversial amendment to the Citizenship Law despite a wave of protests across the country in which at least 25 people have died.

"Even if all opposition parties joined, the BJP will not take a step back in the CAA," said Interior Minister Amit Shah. EFE-EPA