Indian police personnel wearing face masks stand guard as activists of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protest against the Maharashtra state government over the arrest of Arnab Goswami, news anchor of Indian television channel, in Mumbai, India, 04 November 2020. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

The media fraternity and politicians in India on Thursday appeared divided in their opinions over the arrest of a firebrand journalist, Arnab Goswami, for allegedly driving a businessman and his mother to commit suicides in a 2018 case.

Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come out in support of the journalist who was arrested on Wednesday in Mumbai, India's main financial hub and capital of the western state of Maharashtra.EFE-EPA

ssk/ia