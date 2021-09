Indian police and paramilitary soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint on the road leading towards the residence of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, a top separatist leader, in Srinagar, Kashmir, India, 02 September 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

The strongest separatist voice of India-administered Kashmir, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, died Wednesday night under house arrest in Srinagar, his family said. He was 92.

Born on Sep. 29, 1929 in north Kashmir, Geelani had suffered from ill health for some years.EFE

