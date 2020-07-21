An Indian policeman stops motorists for violating the rules and people not wearing the protective masks, during an extended lockdown due to the outbreak of Covid-19 disease in Bangalore, India, 21 July 2020. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

A worker sprays disinfectants during an extended lockdown due to the outbreak of Covid-19 disease in Bangalore, India, 21 July 2020. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

A general view showing a deserted motorway during an extended lockdown due to the outbreak of Covid-19 disease in Bangalore, India, 21 July 2020. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

India, a country with some of the most densely populated cities worldwide, has been focusing on its major metropolitan regions to try and flatten the Covid-19 infection curve, which continues to rise with more than 1.15 million cases of the disease registered already.

The western state of Maharashtra, which has the country's biggest financial hub Mumbai as its capital, had registered 318,696 coronavirus cases by Tuesday, having overtaken the total number of infections in countries like Spain (264,836) and the United Kingdom (296,644).EFE-EPA

igr/ia/ssk