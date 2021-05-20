A handout photo made available by the Indian Navy shows Indian Navy members conducting a search and rescue (SAR) operation with the Indian Naval Ship INS Kochi by picking up survivors from a life raft of a vessel at sea, near Mumbai, India, 18 May 2021 (issued 19 May 2021). EFE/EPA/INDIAN NAVY HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Indian Navy on Thursday continued its desperate search operation for any possible survivors after recovering 37 bodies from a barge that sank off Mumbai with 273 people aboard earlier this week.

The searchers aided with naval ships and surveillance helicopters have so far rescued 188 people while the hunt for the missing 48 continues in the waters off the coast, a navy spokesperson said.

“Indian Navy ships and aircraft continue to search for the missing crew members,” the spokesperson tweeted, adding that the coast guard had also joined the efforts.

The barge went adrift on Monday after the storm that formed on the Arabian Sea made landfall in the western state of Gujarat, carrying gusts of over 180 km per house.

The cyclone, Tauktae, also rammed through Maharashtra, whose capital is Mumbai, Goa, and Karnataka in the south.

The storm triggered towering waves on the high seas and inundated the offshore oil rigs off Mumbai, sinking the barge around 35 nautical miles away from the financial capital of India.

In addition to the deaths on the sunken barge, the cyclone left 59 people dead during its passage as it wreaked havoc in the coastal states.

Officials on Wednesday confirmed that 45 people were dead in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.