India on Tuesday said an army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent face-off with Chinese troops near the Himalayan border in the high-altitude region of Ladakh, where the two countries have accused each other of trespass in a weeks-long boundary impasse.

The clash took place during the deescalation process in the Galwan Valley, one of the standoff points in the eastern Ladakh sector, an official statement from the Indian Army said. EFE-EPA