An Indian man walks past a wall showing a graffiti honoring frontline workers in the fight against the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, in Mumbai, India, 17 March 2021. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

An Indian woman walks past a wall showing a graffiti honoring frontline workers in the fight against the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, in Mumbai, India, 17 March 2021. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian people buy tickets as the wall of ticket counter shows a graffiti honoring frontline workers in the fight against the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, in Mumbai, India, 17 March 2021. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for putting an early stop to the "emerging second wave" of Covid-19 in the country as the country registered its highest daily caseload of this year.

"We will have to immediately stop the emerging second wave of corona and for this, we will have to take quick and decisive steps," Modi said in a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of different states. EFE-EPA