Indian activists protest against the alleged gang rape of a 19 year old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh state, in Bhopal, India, 30 September 2020. EFE-EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

The body of a young woman from the Dalit community - marginalized outcasts of Hindu society - who was allegedly gang raped and killed by upper caste men in northern India, was controversially cremated by the police early Wednesday in a case that has caused nationwide outrage.

The 19-year-old victim had died at Delhi's Safdarung Hospital on Tuesday morning, two weeks after she was raped and attacked by four men in a village in Hathras district of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.