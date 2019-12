Indian police officers investigate the area where all four men accused in the rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian were killed, in Hyderabad, India, Dec.6, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

Indian people cheer the police near the area where all four men accused in the rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian were killed by police officers, in Hyderabad, India, Dec.6, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

An Indian woman offers sweets to a policeman as a mark of respect after all four men accused in the rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian were killed by police officers, in Hyderabad, India, Dec.6, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

Indian students cheer as they celebrate after all four men accused in the rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian were killed by police officers, in Bangalore, India, Dec.6, 2019. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Four accused in the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad were shot dead in police custody on Friday morning, officials said.

The accused were gunned down at the same place where the victim's corpse was found last week in a case triggered nationwide outrage and protests.