Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen on a conference screen during the 2020 Virtual Leaders Summit between Australia and India at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 04 June 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A personal Twitter account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hacked on Thursday, the microblogging site said, with an unknown hacker posting a series of tweets to seek donations for a relief fund through cryptocurrency from its over 2.5 million followers.

A Twitter spokesperson told EFE that the hacking of Modi's @narendramodi_in account appeared to be an isolated case. The account is linked to Modi's website, www.narendramodi.in.EFE-EPA

daa-ssk