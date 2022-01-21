The Supreme Court of India on Friday ratified the daughters' right to inherit ancestral properties after the death of their father, independent of the right to survivorship, reiterating the right to equality before law.

“If a property of a male Hindu dying intestate (without a will) is a self-acquired property or obtained in the partition of a coparcenary or a family property, the same would devolve by inheritance and not by survivorship, and a daughter of such a male Hindu would be entitled to inherit such property in preference to other collaterals," the top court said.

The jurisprudence was part of a verdict by the court on an appeal against a 2009 Madras High Court decision over a daughter's right to inherit her father's self-acquired properties over the male heirs of her father's family.

