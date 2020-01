Hundreds of Rohingya refugees enter Bangladesh from Budichong, Myanmar through the Palongkhali border in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 09 October 2017, after crossing the Naf river. EFE/EPA FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Activists of All Assam Students Union (AASU) along with 30 ethnic organisations of Assam take part in a torch light protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 in Guwahati, India, 03 January 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

The Indian government plans to deport members of the Rohingya Muslim minority to Myanmar under the Citizenship Law, a controversial mechanism that has unleashed a wave of deadly protests in the country in recent weeks.

"The next move will be in relation to the Rohingyas ... They'll have to leave India and details being worked out. CAA doesn't give them leverage,” said state minister Jitendra Singh in a televised press conference during a visit to the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir. EFE-EPA