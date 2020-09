Indian lawyer and social activist and a member of the Lokpal Bill or anti-graft bill panel Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference in New Delhi, India on 28 July 2011.EPA-EFE/FILE/ANINDITO MUKHERJEE

India's Supreme Court on Monday sentenced a renowned lawyer and activist to pay a fine of one rupee (equivalent to $0.014) for two tweets criticizing the top court, which drew attention to the limits on freedom of expression in the Asian country.

A three-judge bench revealed the sentence for Prashant Bhushan, who was found guilty of contempt of court on Aug.14, and who faces three months in prison and a three-year ban on practising if he refuses to pay the symbolic fine.EFE-EPA

