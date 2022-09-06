A demonstrator participates in a march with social movements, indigenous people and religious groups to demand an end to impunity for attacks they attribute to 'threats' by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the 02 October general election, in Manaus, Brazil, 05 September 2022. EPA-EFE/Raphael Alves

A demonstrator holds a cross reading 'In defense of democracy' while marching with social movements, indigenous people and religious groups to demand an end to impunity for attacks they attribute to 'threats' by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the 02 October general election, in Manaus, Brazil, 05 September 2022. EPA-EFE/Raphael Alves

Indigenous leaders and representatives of minorities marched on Monday's Amazon Day in the Brazilian city of Manaus to demand an end to impunity against attacks they attribute to "threats" of the government of Jair Bolsonaro 27 days out from the presidential election.

The demonstration, also planned in other cities, coincided with the Cry of the Excluded, organized by the Catholic Church since 1995 in defense of minorities to counterweight the celebrations for the independence of Brazil, which will be 200 years old Wednesday. EFE