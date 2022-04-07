West Arnhem Land (Australia), 31/10/2021.- A handout photo made available by the World Press Photo Foundation shows one for four images of the World Press Photo Story of the Year 2022 by Australian photographer Matthew Abbott, for National Geographic / Panos Pictures, depicting Indigenous Australians strategically burning land in a practice known as cool burning, in which fires move slowly, burn only the undergrowth, and remove the build-up of fuel that feeds bigger blazes in West Arnhem Land, Australia, 31 October 2021 (issued 07 April 2022). For tens of thousands of years, Aboriginal people - the oldest continuous culture on earth - have been strategically burning the country to manage the landscape and to prevent out of control fires. At the end of the wet season, there's a period of time where this prescribed burning takes place. The Nawarddeken people of West Arnhem Land, Australia, have been practicing controlled cool burns for tens of thousands of years and see fire as a tool to manage their 1.39 million hectare homeland. Warddeken rangers combine traditional knowledge with contemporary technologies to prevent wildfires, thereby decreasing climate-heating CO2. (Incendio, Países Bajos; Holanda, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Matthew Abbott HANDOUT Under strict embargo until 07 April 12.00 (noon) CEST * MANDATORY CREDIT: AMBER BRACKEN / WORLD PRESS PHOTO FOUNDATION * NO CROPPING * NO MANIPULATING * USE ONLY FOR SINGLE PUBLICATION IN CONNECTION WITH THE WORLD PRESS PHOTO AND ITS ACTIVITIES * HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Kamloops (Canada), 19/06/2021.- A handout photo made available by the World Press Photo Foundation shows the World Press Photo of the Year 2022 by Canadian photographer Amber Bracken, for The New York Times, depicting a red dress along a highway that signifies the children who died at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada, 19 June 2021 (issued 07 April 2022). Red dresses are also used to signify the disproportionate number of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Red dresses hung on crosses along a roadside commemorate children who died at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, an institution created to assimilate Indigenous children, following the detection of as many as 215 unmarked graves, Kamloops, British Columbia, 19 June 2021.

A photo by Amber Bracken of red dresses hanging on a roadside in Canada in remembrance of 215 indigenous children whose remains were found in unmarked graves at a former Catholic school in Kamloops won the World Press Photo of the Year award on Thursday.

The Canadian photojournalist's work, which was published in the New York Times, shows red dresses hanging on crosses along a road in memory of students from the Kamloops Residential School in British Columbia whose bodies were found last year on the grounds of the former school.

The boarding school was one of a number of government institutions run by religious orders where indigenous children were forcibly interned and suffered physical, emotional and sexual abuse as part of a system of "re-education" to eliminate indigenous culture.

(...)