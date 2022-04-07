A photo by Amber Bracken of red dresses hanging on a roadside in Canada in remembrance of 215 indigenous children whose remains were found in unmarked graves at a former Catholic school in Kamloops won the World Press Photo of the Year award on Thursday.
The Canadian photojournalist's work, which was published in the New York Times, shows red dresses hanging on crosses along a road in memory of students from the Kamloops Residential School in British Columbia whose bodies were found last year on the grounds of the former school.
The boarding school was one of a number of government institutions run by religious orders where indigenous children were forcibly interned and suffered physical, emotional and sexual abuse as part of a system of "re-education" to eliminate indigenous culture.
(...)