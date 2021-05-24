New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta (third left) and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (front right) sing as part of the karanga for the government swearing in ceremony at New Zealand's Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, 06 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/BEN MCKAY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday announced that Cindy Kiro, the former children's commissioner, will be the next governor general of the country, making her the first Maori woman to be nominated for the post.

“I am delighted Dame Cindy has accepted the role. She has a highly distinguished and lengthy career in academic and leadership positions and has made significant contributions across a number of fields and organisations,” Ardern said in a statement.

Kiro, who will replace Patsy Reddy in October, will hold the largely ceremonial post of the governor general of New Zealand - the formal head of state Queen Elizabeth's representative in the country - for the next five years.

The former pro-vice chancellor (Maori) of the University of Auckland, Kiro is currently the chief executive of the Royal Society Te Aparangi, which promotes research and academic activity in science, technology, humanities as well as carrying out other community-based and voluntary work.