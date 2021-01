A medical worker injects a mock patient as part of a COVID-19 vaccination drill in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 11 January 2021. EFE/EPA/MADE NAGI

Indonesia on Monday became the first country aside from China to approve the Covid-19 vaccine CoronaVac for emergency use.

Authorities are set to begin the national vaccination push on Wednesday starting with prime minister Joko Widodo. EFE-EPA

sh-grc/jot