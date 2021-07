Joint Security Officer under the COVID-19 task force check the vaccine certificate enforcing the imposition of COVID-19 emergency restriction in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 13 July 2021. EFE-EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A woman reacts as a healthcare worker collects her samples during a COVID-19 swab test before traveling with the public transportation during the imposition of COVID-19 emergency restriction in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 13 July 2021. EFE-EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Joint Security Officer under the COVID-19 task force check the vaccine certificate enforcing the imposition of COVID-19 emergency restriction in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 13 July 2021. EFE-EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Indonesia, which registered a record 40,000 new Covid-19 infections said Tuesday they will begin to administer a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine against healthcare workers.

Speaking to Metro TV channel, Health Ministry Siti Nadia Tarmizi spokesperson said doctors would begin to inoculate a booster dose of Moderna this week or the next to those who have already received both shots of Sinovac or AstraZeneca.EFE

sh-grc/lds