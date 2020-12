Indonesian Islamic cleric and leader of Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) Rizieq Shihab (C) speaks to journalists shortly after arriving at the Jakarta's Police headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, 12 December 2020. EFE-EPA/Bagus Indahono

Indonesian Islamic cleric and leader of Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) Rizieq Shihab (C) gestures to supporters as he arrives at the Jakarta's Police headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, 12 December 2020. EFE-EPA/Bagus Indahono

Indonesia has banned the controversial but popular radical group the Islamic Defender's Front that in recent years staged several anti-government protests in the country, officials said Wednesday.

The government order to force the group, known by its acronym FPI, to stop carrying out any type of activities came into force from Wednesday, said Mahfud MD, the coordinating political, legal, and security affairs minister. EFE-EPA