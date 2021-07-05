The medical system in Indonesia is on the brink of collapse amid a shortage of medical oxygen in some hospitals and a rising daily number of Covid-19 infections.
The world's fourth most populous country added more than 27,000 coronavirus patients and 555 deaths Sunday, even as the government imposed new emergency measures to curb the exponential spike in infections that has overwhelmed the healthcare infrastructure.
The new measures, which took effect in the islands of Java and Bali, will be in force until July 20. EFE