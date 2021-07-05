Aceh Joint Security Forces officers under the Aceh COVID-19 task force stop a motorist as they carry out a security check, looking for people failing to wear a protective mask in public in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 05 July 2021. EFE-EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Aceh Joint Security Forces officers under the Aceh COVID-19 task force carry out a security check, looking for people failing to wear a protective mask in public in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 05 July 2021. Indonesian authorities impose tighter restrictions, from 03 to 20 July 2021, amid a new surge of COVID-19 cases in Java and Bali. Indonesia has recorded over 2,200,000 coronavirus (COVID-19 disease) cases since the beginning of the pandemic. EFE/EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

The medical system in Indonesia is on the brink of collapse amid a shortage of medical oxygen in some hospitals and a rising daily number of Covid-19 infections.

The world's fourth most populous country added more than 27,000 coronavirus patients and 555 deaths Sunday, even as the government imposed new emergency measures to curb the exponential spike in infections that has overwhelmed the healthcare infrastructure.

The new measures, which took effect in the islands of Java and Bali, will be in force until July 20. EFE