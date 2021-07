Medan (Indonesia), 19/07/2021.- Relatives pray near a hearse carrying the coffin of a COVID-19 victim during a funeral at a cemetery in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, 19 July 2021. Indonesia has recorded over 2,877,000 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases with more than 73,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. EFE/EPA/DEDI SINUHAJI

Medan (Indonesia), 19/07/2021.- Relatives pay a visit to the cemetery where the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic are buried in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, 19 July 2021. Indonesia has recorded over 2,877,000 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases with more than 73,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. EFE/EPA/DEDI SINUHAJI

Indonesia has become the epicenter of the pandemic in Asia with the highest number of daily infections on the continent amid a wave of Covid-19 that is ravaging almost all of Southeast Asia.

The health system of the archipelago, which on Sunday recorded 44,721 new infections and 1,093 deaths, is at breaking point due to the avalanche of patients which has led to severe oxygen shortages. EFE