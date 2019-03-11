Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 (ET-AVM), the same type of aircraft that crashed in Ethiopia on 10 March 2019, is seen at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, when it was first delivered to Ethiopia on 02 July 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Indonesia joined China in grounding Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft on Monday following a deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash, a sharp break from traditional air-safety practice that divided experts and ratcheted up pressure on the United States plane maker, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Boeing shares were trading almost 9 percent lower early Monday in premarket trading. In a statement, the company said the investigation was in the early stages and that the available information didn't warrant any new guidance to carriers.

Late Sunday in Washington, an FAA spokesman, who earlier said the agency was monitoring developments and planned to assist the Ethiopian investigation, had no further comment.

Ethiopian Airlines said Monday that investigators have found both of the plane's so-called black boxes. The devices store critical flight data, including cockpit conversations and thousands of plane parameters such as speed that will help investigators determine causes of the crash.

Chinese and Indonesian airlines are among Boeing's biggest customers, and the stakes couldn't be higher for the industry. While 378 of the new 737 MAX jets are in service, 5,526 are on order, according to the CAPA Fleet Database, making the type central to the plans of many global carriers, as well as to Boeing's business.

"The China groundings definitely increase the pressure on Boeing," said Richard Aboulafia, a vice president at Teal Group, a US aviation intelligence company. The aircraft maker needs to deliver swift and convincing proof of the jet's safety. Otherwise, "the damage could get more serious, both in terms of sales and reputation," he said.

China's Civil Aviation Administration on Monday ordered airlines to suspend use of the 737 MAX 8, breaking with convention. Typically, suspension would follow instructions from regulators in the country that certified the aircraft type, in this case the US Federal Aviation Administration.

Ethiopian Airlines also grounded its fleet of MAX aircraft a day after its plane crashed minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, killing all 157 aboard, the second deadly disaster involving the new model in recent months. Indonesia, where a Lion Air 737 MAX 8 crashed in October, killing 189 people, followed suit.

The Lion Air plane suffered unreliable sensor information before it went down in the Java Sea. Both planes crashed shortly after takeoff, seemingly plunging from the sky at great speed.

Boeing said it was in talks with regulators and airlines about any concerns they may have. "We are taking every measure to fully understand all aspects of this accident, working closely with the investigating team and all regulatory authorities involved," the plane maker said.

Before US investigators had reached the Ethiopian crash site or Boeing had issued an update to operators about the crash, the Chinese authorities grounded all 737 MAX planes in the country. Thirteen Chinese airlines operate 96 737 MAX jets, according to official numbers.

Many of the biggest 737 MAX operators continued to fly the Boeing plane on Monday, including Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, India's SpiceJet and SilkAir, the regional arm of Singapore Airlines. Dubai's FlyDubai, the Middle East's biggest 737 MAX customer, said it was monitoring the situation but remained confident in the airworthiness of its fleet, with flights continuing to operate.

Aviation analysts were split over China's decision to ground the planes, the Dow Jones report added.

"I don't think it's right to ground the aircraft," said Geoffrey Thomas, chief editor of Airline Ratings who studies airline safety, adding that a grounding would be justified only if there were evidence of a systemic problem. "They've been very, very cautious, maybe overly so."

China's action might be unusual, but there are no recent precedents to compare it with, said Graham Braithwaite, director of transport systems at Britain's Cranfield University. "In the absence of information about the cause, but with early reports indicating the possibility of similarities with the Indonesian accident, the Chinese regulator is quite within its rights to demand a precautionary grounding until this point is resolved," he said.

In ordering domestic airlines to cease operating the 737 MAX by 6 pm Monday local time, China's regulator cited similarities between the Ethiopan Airlines and Lion Air crashes. Li Jian, a deputy director of the aviation authority, alluded in remarks to several previously unreported incidents in which Chinese 737 MAX pilots had received unreliable readings from sensors they rely on to ensure the airplane is flying at the correct angle.

"We are uncertain whether pilots have the courage or capability to fly" the plane, Li said.

In the wake of the Lion Air crash, the FAA and Boeing are expected to announce a software fix to an automatic flight-control system suspected of misfiring in the crash within a few weeks. The changes initially were expected in early January, but discussions between regulators and the plane maker dragged on, partly over differences of opinion about technical and engineering issues, one person familiar with the details said at the time.

By Trefor Moss, Robert Walland Wenxin Fan