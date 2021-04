Military officer shows a video recorded from ROV of the sunk Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala during a press conference at a command in Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Indonesia, 25 April 2021. EFE/EPA/MADE NAGI

A military officer shows safety escape suit believed to be from the sunk Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala during a press conference at a command in Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Indonesia, 25 April 2021. EFE/EPA/MADE NAGI

Indonesia confirms deaths of all 53 crew on missing submarine

All 53 crew members aboard a navy submarine that sank in Indonesia earlier week have died, Indonesia's military chief Air Marshall said Sunday.

At a press conference, Tjahjanto said search teams had found debris of the ill-fated submarine below a depth of 800 meters in the northern waters of Bali. EFE