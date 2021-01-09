Tangerang (Indonesia), 09/01/2021.- Officials gather at the crisis center in Soekarno-Hatta International Airport following the report of Sriwijaya Air plane flight SJ182 lost contact after taking off, in Banten, Indonesia, 09 January 2021. According to an airline spokesperson, contact to Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 was lost shortly after the aircraft took off from Jakarta International Airport on 09 January 2021. EFE/EPA/MAST IRHAM

Semarang (Indonesia), 09/01/2021.- A high resolution image made available by Flightradar24.com shows the flight path of the Indonesian Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 before it went missing on 09 January 2021. According to an airline spokesperson, contact to Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, carrying 62 passengers and crew, was lost shortly after the aircraft took off from Jakarta International Airport on 09 January 2021. EFE/EPA/Flightradar24.com MANDATORY CREDIT / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Tangerang (Indonesia), 09/01/2021.- Relatives of Sriwijaya Air plane passengers arrive at the crisis center in Soekarno-Hatta International Airport following the report that Sriwijaya Air plane flight SJ182 lost contact shortly after taking off, in Banten, Indonesia, 09 January 2021. According to an airline spokesperson, contact to Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 was lost shortly after the aircraft took off from Jakarta International Airport on 09 January 2021. A search and rescue oparation is under way. EFE/EPA/MAST IRHAM

Jakarta (Indonesia), 09/01/2021.- Indonesian Navy members prepare their gear for a search and rescue operation following the report that Sriwijaya Air plane flight SJ182 lost contact shortly after taking off, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 09 January 2021. According to an airline spokesperson, contact to Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 was lost on 09 January 2021 shortly after the aircraft took off from Jakarta International Airport while en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province. A search and rescue operation is under way. EFE/EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO

Tangerang (Indonesia), 09/01/2021.- Relatives of Sriwijaya Air plane passengers arrive at the crisis center in Soekarno-Hatta International Airport following the report that Sriwijaya Air plane flight SJ182 lost contact shortly after taking off, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 09 January 2021. According to an airline spokesperson, contact to Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 was lost on 09 January 2021 shortly after the aircraft took off from Jakarta International Airport while en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province. A search and rescue operation is under way. EFE/EPA/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian aviation authorities on Saturday confirmed that a Sriwijaya airline commercial plane with 56 passengers and six crew on board that lost contact with air traffic control towers has crashed into the sea minutes after it took off.



Bambang Suryohadi, of the Indonesian search and rescue agency, Basarna, told an emergency press conference that the Sriwajaya airline plane, a Boeing 737-524, crashed into the Java Sea a few minutes after take-off from the International Airport Sukarno-Hatta, in the Indonesian capital, towards Pontianak, capital of Western Borneo. EFE-EPA