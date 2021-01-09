Indonesian aviation authorities on Saturday confirmed that a Sriwijaya airline commercial plane with 56 passengers and six crew on board that lost contact with air traffic control towers has crashed into the sea minutes after it took off.
Bambang Suryohadi, of the Indonesian search and rescue agency, Basarna, told an emergency press conference that the Sriwajaya airline plane, a Boeing 737-524, crashed into the Java Sea a few minutes after take-off from the International Airport Sukarno-Hatta, in the Indonesian capital, towards Pontianak, capital of Western Borneo. EFE-EPA